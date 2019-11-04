Game Balls: Week 10

Our first game ball goes to Anthony Bonilla of the Eastland Mavericks. Bonilla reeled in seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown while also rushing eight times for 69 yards and two more touchdowns to lead the Mavericks to a 42-27 win over Clyde.

Our second game ball goes to Gibson Hearne of the Cisco Loboes. Hearne was responsible for most of the offense with 4 rushing touchdowns in their 34-7 route of Anson which claimed the Loboes at least a share of the district title.

Our third game ball goes to the Ballinger defense. The Bearcats dominated in all facets of the game, and shut down the Coleman offense, holding them to only 33 yards in their 63-7 victory.

Our fourth game ball goes to Hamlin’s Jackson Sepeda. Sepeda’s return to the field could be considered improbable as he was in the ICU just a couple weeks ago due to a seizure. He rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the Pied Pipers 41-0 over Cross Plains.