Game Balls: Week 11

Our first Game Ball goes to Balin Valentine, who connected on 12 of 20 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and a score to help lead Wylie to a 44-14 win over Wichita Falls at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

Our second Game Ball goes to Bangs running back Ethan Sanchez. He’s been unreal all year long, however, this was absurd. Sanchez rushed for 440 yards and seven touchdowns on only 14 carries to lead Bangs to a 76-23 win over Brady

Our third Game Ball goes to the Cisco Loboes running game of Hunter Long and Jerrod Fisher. Long rushed for 198 yards and accounted for three scores while Jerrod Fisher rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cisco to a dominating 48-6 win against San Saba.

Our fourth and final Game Ball goes to Stamford’s Zhawn Holden. Holden threw for 343 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards on only 10 carries to lead Stamford to a 56-32 win over Haskell, clinching a playoff spot.