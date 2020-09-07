Game Balls: Week 2

The first Game Ball goes to Royshad Henderson of Brownwood. Henderson helped lead the Lions to a huge 35-15 victory over Midland Greenwood with 118 yards rushing on the ground and scoring two crucial touchdowns.

The second Game Ball goes to Ballinger’s defense as they were able to post a 13-0 shutout over Breckenridge. The Bearcats held the Buckaroos to just 141 yards of total offense to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The third Game Ball goes to Anson’s running backs. The Tigers rushed for a total of 248 yards on the ground as they improved to 2-0 on the year after a 38-14 victory over Coleman.

The fourth Game Ball goes to Hamlin’s Jackson Sepeda who was all over the place in Hamlin’s 35-6 win over Hawley. Sepeda rushed for 120 yards and caught two passes for 29 yards while scoring three total touchdowns in the victory.