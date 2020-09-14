Game Balls: Week 3

The first Game Ball goes to Sweetwater Quarterback Leo Holsey. Holsey threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 97 yards and another three touchdowns, leading the Mustangs to a 60-42 win over San Angelo Lake View.
The second Game Ball goes to Jim Ned Running Back Xavier Wishert. Wishert rushed for 175 yards and found the endzone three times on only 13 carries, leading the Indians to a 62-27 win over Eastland.
The third Game Ball goes to Bangs Running Back Ethan Sanchez. Sanchez went off, rushing for 315 yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns in the process, leading the Dragons to a 45-19 win over Winters.
The final Game Ball goes to Braydin Warner, his second of the year. He threw for 218 yards with two touchdowns as well as a rushing touchdown and recorded two interceptions on defense in the Pied Pipers 42-6 win over Albany.