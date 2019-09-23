Game Balls: Week 4

Our first game ball goes to quarterback Eric Abbe of the Abilene High Eagles. Abbe played a big role in the Eagles first win of the season against Midland High rushing for 100 yards and three touchdowns. AHS defeated the Bulldogs 28-7 on the road Friday evening.

Our second game ball goes to the Cooper Cougars defense in their 30-0 shutout of Wylie. The Cougars pitched their second straight shutout against Wylie and came up with two interceptions, one being a 29 yard pick six and the other a 69 yard return that set up an easy 2 yard touchdown.

Our third game ball goes to Brownwood running back Reece Rodgers. Brownwood earned a massive 37-15 victory over Witchita Falls Rider and Rodgers played a huge part rushing for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Rodgers and the Lions boast a 4-0 record this season.

Our final game ball goes to D’Marcus Barber of the Stamford Bulldogs. Barber obviously wasn’t shaken up by the 45 minute lightning delay against Haskell posting 144 rushing yards and 124 receiving yards with three total touchdowns in a 39-14 win over the Indians.

Congratulations to our week 4 winners. We look forward to seeing you continue to shine bright under the Friday night lights.