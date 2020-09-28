Game Balls: Week 5

Week 5 of the high school football season has come and gone. Despite quite a few cancelations, a lot of the Big Country still played games Friday evening. With that we give out our week 5 game balls.

Our first game ball goes to Leo Holsey of the Sweetwater Mustangs. Holsey threw for 219 yards and four touchdowns as the Mustangs charged past Clyde 54-10 Friday evening. Sweetwater takes on Snyder next.

Our second game ball goes to the Ethan duo of Bangs. Ethan Cortez threw for 238 yards and rushed for another 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Ethan Sanchez rushed for 95 yards and four scores defeating Hawley 39-15.

Our third game ball goes to Alex Jacobs of the Early Longhorns. Jacobs ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns as Early cruised to a 36-0 victory over Grape Creek.

Our final game ball goes to Cody McWilliams of Cross Plains. McWilliams rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns taking down Miles 41-12 Friday evening.

Congratulations to our week 5 game ball winners. We look forward to seeing you continue to shine bright under the Friday night lights.