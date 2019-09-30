Game Balls: Week 5

Our first game ball goes to the Cooper backfield. Noah Garcia ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns along with 58 reception yards and a score, while Jessus Menjivar ran for 150 yards and two scores. Both played a big role in Cooper’s wild 70-49 district win over Monterey.

Our second game ball goes to Colton Marshall of Hawley. Marshall has been a stud all year, but this game was absurd. He ran for 516 yards and seven touchdowns and get this, it was on only 12 carries. Yes you heard all of that right. He obviously plays a big role in the Bearcats 73-20 route of Windthorst.

Our third game ball goes to Drew Hagler of Anson. Hagler had a stacked offensive performance himself throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns as well as 132 rushing yards and four scores. He helped lead his team to the promise land in a 48-27 win over Bangs.

Our fourth and final game ball goes to Bo Baker of Clyde. Baker rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns in a game where the Bulldogs ran for 353 yards against Colorado City. Baker and the Bulldog defense rolled to a 54-0 shutout over the Wolves this week.