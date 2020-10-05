Game Balls: Week 6

The first Game Balle goes to Wylie Quarterback Balin Valentine who led the Bulldogs offense by completing 13 of his 20 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 64 yards and another score. The Bulldogs came away with a 24-6 win at Lubbock Monterey.

The second Game Ball goes to Brownwood’s Jason Jackson who had a career day with 157 yards receiving with three touchdowns. Brownwood’s offense clicked thanks to Jackson’s ability to find open lanes. However, the Lions would fall to Stephenville 59-34.

The third Game Ball goes to Sweetwater’s Darian Carr who caught four passes from Leo Holsey for 174 yards. The catch was that all four went for touchdowns. Sweetwater rolled to a 47-28 win over Snyder.

The final Game Ball goes to Eastland’s Behren Morton. Morton threw for an insane 425 yards and five scores while also rushing nine times for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Eastland put up 91 points as opposed to Panhandle’s 71 in the victory.