Game Balls: Week 6

Our first Game Ball should come as no surprise. Noah Garcia has been an animal all season long, however, this may have been his signature performance. He rushed for 262 yards and reached the endzone four times, leading Cooper to a 52-24 statement win over Lubbock Coronado.

When we haven’t talked about Garcia, it’s been about Colton Marshall who receives our second Game Ball. A week after rushing for 516 yards, Marshall terrorizes Seymour for 192 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, leading the undefeated Bearcats to a 40-14 win.

Our third Game Ball goes to the rushing attack of the Winters Blizzards. Running Backs Reagan Rodriguez and Miguel Rodriguez led the Blizzards into racking up 301 total rushing yards in their 40-6 victory over Iraan.

Our final game ball goes to Albany running back Jaheim Newton, who rushed for 177 yards and two scores. That was on only 10 carries to lead the Lions to a 50-6 win over Menard.