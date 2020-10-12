Game Balls: Week 7

Our first Game Ball goes to Sweetwater Quarterback Leo Holsey. Holsey threw for 222 yards and rushed for 94 while accounting for four touchdowns, including a game winning touchdown run to lead Sweetwater to a 36-30 overtime win over Midland Greenwood.

Our second Game Ball goes to the Bangs dynamic duo of Ethan Cortez and Ethan Sanchez. Cortez threw for 228 yards, rushed for 112 yards, and accounted for five touchdowns while Sanchez rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-0 blowout of San Angelo Grape Creek.

Our third Game Ball goes to Cisco running back Trent Houston, who accounted for all of the Loboes scores while rushing for 121 yards in a 28-14 win over Winters.

Our final Game Ball goes to the Cross Plains Defense. The Buffaloes forced eight turnovers, recording a takeaway on their first four trips out on the field. That helped them secure a 27-14 win over Santo.