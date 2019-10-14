Game Balls: Week 7

Our first game ball goes to Aiden Thompson of Cooper. In an offense that’s been run heavy this year, Thompson ended up throwing for three scores and rushed for another. He helped defeat Palo Duro 42-6 to move to 7-0 this year.

Our second game ball goes to Brownwood’s Reece Rodgers. Rodgers rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He obviously plays a huge role in the Lions 49-0 win over Gatesville. Brownwood now 7-0 on the year.

Our third game ball goes Behren Morton of Eastland. Morton racked up 342 yards passing and three touchdowns, while rushing for one of his own. He led the Mavericks to a 59-23 win in their district opener against Early.

Our fourth and final game ball goes to the Hamlin defense. The Pied Piper offense didn’t have to worry about a shootout Friday after the defense pitched a shutout. Hamlin rolled to a 64-0 win over Roscoe.

Congratulations to our winners. We look forward to seeing you continue to shine in the Friday night lights.