Game Balls: Week 8

Our first game ball goes to Noah Garcia of the Cooper Cougars. Garcia rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Those 260 yards put him ahead of Mike Rose to become the all-time leading rusher for Cooper. The Cougars defeated Justin Northwest 54-21.

Our second game ball goes to Xavier Wishert of Jim Ned. Wishert fueled his team to a big 28-8 district win over Wall as he rushed for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Indians face San Angelo TLCA next.

Our third game ball goes to Austin Cumpton of the Hawley Bearcats. Cumpton rushed for an insane 320 yards as well as two touchdowns. Hawley took down the Stamford Bulldogs 31-16.

Our final game ball goes to Hunter Long of the Cisco Loboes. Long was all over the stat sheet Friday throwing for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also running for another 56 yards and 3 more scores. Cisco came out on top against De Leon 48-6.

Congratulations to our week 8 game ball winners. We look forward to seeing you continue to shine bright under the Friday Night Lights.