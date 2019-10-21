Game Balls: Week 8

Our first game ball goes to Dylon Davis of the Cooper Cougars. Davis broke the Cooper record of interceptions in a season sitting at 10 after Friday. He came up with three in their 51-24 route of Caprock. One became a pick six and he also rushed for a touchdown on offense.

Our second game ball goes to Balin Valentine of Wylie. Valentine led his team to their first victory since 2017 and snapped an 18-game losing streak. He threw for three touchdowns and 199 yards in the win over Wichita Falls High School.

Our third game ball goes to Behren Morton of Eastland. Morton had the hot arm against Breckenridge as he threw for 333 yards and 7 touchdowns in a lopsided 76-28 victory. Morton and the Mavericks are now 2-0 in district play.

Our final game ball goes to Jevon Williams of Hamlin. Williams rushed for 4 touchdowns and caught a pass for another touchdown. He plays a big role in their 51-7 win over Haskell.

Congratulations to our week 8 winners and we look forward to seeing you continue to shine bright under the Friday night lights.