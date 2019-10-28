Game Balls: Week 9

Our first game ball goes to Cooper’s juggernaut running back in Noah Garcia. Garcia racked up 5 touchdowns and 189 yards in the first half alone in their 49-14 route of Lubbock High. Even crazier, he scored four of them in the first quarter. Garcia and Cooper face Amarillo High for the district championship after their open week this week.

Our second game ball goes to another Iron Man running back in Colton Marshall. He ran for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns in their 61-28 win over Stamford. Marshall and Bearcats remain undefeated on the year at 8-0 and 2-0 in district. They face Forsan at home next week.

Our third game ball goes to Cooper Bean of Ballinger. Bean rushed for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 58-0 victory over Merkel. Ballinger will now host Coleman on Friday.

Our fourth and final game ball goes to Jaheim Newton of Albany. He rushed for 75 yards and found the end zone twice in the Lions 41-13 win over Cross Plains. Albany is now 6-2 on the year and 2-0 in district play. They now get Haskell at home Friday.

Congratulations to our week 9 winners and we look forward to seeing you continue to shine bright under the Friday night lights.