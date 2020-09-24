Games go on, but many traditions on hold in college football

Texas mascot Bevo runs on the field before an NCAA college football game between Texas and LSU, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Football is being played in the Power Five conferences, but many of the longstanding traditions that go along with the games are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Football is being played in the Power Five conferences, but many of the longstanding traditions that go along with the games are on hold during the pandemic.

Georgia’s white English bulldog Uga and other live animal mascots won’t be in SEC stadiums because of precautions against coronavirus.

The Grove at Mississippi is closed. War Eagle flights are grounded at Auburn.

Fans won’t Gather at the Paw after games at Clemson.

Experts say the traditions create community and give fans an awareness of their shared history and culture.