Garcia and Thompson lead group of 5 Cougars on National Signing Day

Five Cooper athletes made the college choice official on Wednesday.

Running back Noah Garcia led the way by signing with West Texas A&M.

Garcia leaves Cooperas one of it’s most accomplished athletes.

He is the all-time leading rusher, and he just scored his 1000th point on the basketball court.

Garcia says he looking forward to getting up to Canyon to play for the Buffaloes.

Garcia said, “I took a visit and I loved it, it felt like home. I talked to my parents and had a good talk. I prayed about it, had a long talk with everyone and it turned out to be the best decision for me, so it’s WT. I talked to the coaches a lot, they’re a big reason why I chose WT. I think I’ll still play a lot of running back just because of the hard work they know I put in. They believe in me.”

Former Cooper quarterback Aidan Thompson is going to Oklahoma Baptist to continue his football career.

Thompson leaves Cooper as the all-time leading passer for the Cougars.

Cooper was 24-10 with Thompson as the quarterback.

Brianna Garcia is staying in town to play volleyball and basketball at McMurry.

Jon Caton joins Garcia at McMurry, but he’s going to swim for the War Hawks.

Jack Keefer signed to play baseball for East Central College in Missouri.