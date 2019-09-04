Garcia picks where he left off in Cooper victory

Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars went to Keller and came back with a 21-20 victory over the Indians.

Running back Noah Garcia led the way on offense with 124 yards rushing and he found the end zone twice, including the game winner in the fourth quarter.

Roan says Garcia picked up where he left off last year.

Roan said, “You can control what you can control. Traffic, we got into that a little bit because of the weather. We can’t control that. When we were able to get out there on the field, it was within our normal alotted time for pregame routine, so when we were able to get there, and get warmed up, and get ready to play, that was in the time frame we were used to, so our kids handled it well, I was proud of that. It’s control what you can control, and when we get an opportunity to play, we’ve got to go out and perform. As coaches, we worry about it more than the kids do. We kind of like our plan and our structure to go the way it’s supposed to, but you’ve got to maintain flexability and those kind of things.”

The Cougars play their home opener on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

They host the Grapevine Mustangs at 7:30 p.m.