Garcia’s return sparks Cougars in district opening victory

The Cooper Cougars opened district play with a big victory over Justin Northwest.

The return of running back Noah Garcia helped lead to that win.

The Cougars’ senior scored a pair of touchdowns on his first three carries.

On the third carry, he became the leading rusher in Cooper Cougars history.

His stat line said, 260 yards and four touchdowns.

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “When he gets a big hole, he knows what to do with it. There is no doubt about that. There were some big holes created to give him an opportunity to get into space, and he can make a cut and make a move and excelerate. He was able to do that several times throughout the game last week. Did a really good job being patient and seeing those holes, and when they develop, excelerating through it. I was pleased with the way he performed and the way the offensive line performed. Noah does a great job with his vision and his patience and being able to excelerate and go do what he does.”

The Cougars are at the top of the district after the victory over Northwest.

They try to stay there against Granbury on Friday night.

The game is in Granbury at 7 p.m.