SNYDER, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Munday Moguls best season in ten seasons ended on Friday night with a 54-34 loss to Garden City in Snyder.

Seventh-ranked Garden City took control of the game with a 20-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

They continued to pour it on in the second quarter. The Bearkats held the Moguls to just eight points in the first half and led by 30, 38-8, at the half.

Munday finally got things going in the third quarter. They outscored Garden City 17-10, but they still trailed 48-25 heading to the final frame.

Garden City added just six more points in the 4th quarter, but it was more than enough for a 20-point victory.

Munday finishes the season with a 29-5 record.

Garden City advances to the regional final against Benjamin on Saturday at 2 p.m.