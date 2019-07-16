Geter hired as new Cooper girls basketball coach

ABILENE, Texas – Abilene Cooper High School head football coach and athletics coordinator Aaron Roan announced Tuesday that he has hired Arsenio Geter as the Cougars’ new head girls’ basketball coach.

Geter – who has been the head boys’ basketball coach at Class 4A Hondo each of the last two years – replaces Lauren Ash, who led the Lady Cougars from 2015-19 and took them to the Class 5A playoffs each of the last two seasons.

In Geter’s two seasons as the head coach, he led the Owls to a combined record of 45-28, including 24-14 overall and 7-1 in District 29-4A in 2018-19. The Owls – who reached the playoffs in 2017-18 – won the district title and captured the bi-district championship in 2018-19.

Geter has also coached at San Angelo Central, Brenham, Brownfield, Borger and McCamey in a career that started in 2011. He is a 2010 graduate of West Texas A&M with a bachelor’s of science in sports and exercise science. He is married to the former Terah (Brown) Geter, a former Abilene High School volleyball standout and graduate of McMurry University.

