Globe Life Field nearing final steps of completion

The Texas Rangers new stadium is nearly completed with its construction.

At this point, all that is left to add are minor amenities and consistent upkeep as the countdown to Opening Day continues.

Rangers Executive Rob Matwick said, “I learned from Jack Hill that, until we walk through the door on the first day on March 31 you’re not 100% comfortable. We’ve got a lot of dates built in advance here to test systems and get staff out here and the exhibition games give us the opportunity to play baseball, send the team on the road, and then be ready for Opening Day. We are going to start seeing the roof move, I think the plan is to move it every day here for the rest of the week. It has moved already but now we are going to start moving it on a regular basis just to make sure everything is functioning the way it should. By March 31 we’re ready to go.”

The Rangers will open up their 2020 season March 26th on the road in Seattle.

They will open brand new Globe Life Field on March 31st when Mike Trout and the Angels head to Arlington.