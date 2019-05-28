Globetrotters are coming back to Abilene

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 28, 2019 - Committed to bringing fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, the Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team's stars with their brand-new Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to the Moody Coliseum in Abilene on Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m.

At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team's stars – that's a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher and, Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green.#

Prior to every performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters' exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.*

An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.

Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com, acusports.com/tickets, the Moody Coliseum box office or by phone at 325-674-2287. For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann's ® Donuts, Tum-e Yummies and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

