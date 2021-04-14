“Go Miners!”; Joe Golding introduced as UTEP basketball coach

Joe Golding was introduced to the University of Texas-El Paso faithful on Wednesday in El Paso.

Golding takes over a Miners program that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2010, and they haven’t won a game in the the Big Dance since 1992.

It’s not the rebuilding job he undertook ten years ago when he took over at ACU, and Golding says it’s time to win in El Paso right now.

Golding said, “Go Miners! Alright, so UTEP here we go man. Why is Joe Golding sitting here? Why did Joe Golding leave Abilene Christian and everything we built? It wasn’t an easy decision, but let me tell you why Joe Golding is here. Look up at the rafters. This place has history. This place has tradition. This place knows how to win, and it’s ready to win. My job here at UTEP is to win in year one.”

Over the last four seasons, UTEP struggled to a 48-68 record with just 25 wins in conference play.

It that same time at ACU, Golding led the Wildcats to a 87-46 record with two trips to the NCAA Tournament.