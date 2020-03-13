Golding speaks on trusting NCAA’s decision

The ACU men and women are back in town after a very disappointing day on Thursday. The Southland Conference cancelled the basketball tournament and then the NCAA cancelled the national tournament.

Head coach Joe Golding’s team was one of the favorites to win a berth in the big dance. It was a gut punch, but Coach Golding says he trusts the people making decisions.

Head Coach Joe Golding said, “You’ve got to trust that those guys did it, they know more information than us. As a competitor and as a coach you want to play, especially with everything we’ve been through. I also think, if that’s the best thing for our country and our student athletes, then we have to trust that they made the best decision.”

The men lose three seniors but have a lot of talent coming back next year for another run.