The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles and Eula’s Pree Goodman are coming home from Austin with silver medals.

In Class 2A, Goldthwaite entered the final day of the girl’s state golf tournament in fourth place, but they shot the lowest round of any team in the tournament on Tuesday to move up two places to win the silver medal. The Lady Eagles shot a team total of 369. They were led by Brooke Caldwell’s 80 in the second round.

CLASS 2A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT(FINAL):

1)Mason 732

2)Goldthwaite 754

3)Normangee 757

In Class A, Eula’s Pree Goodman shot an 86 on Tuesday. That was good enough for her to hang on to second place to earn the silver medal. Goodman finished the tournament with a score of 169. She was two shots behind eventual state champion Halee Jo Johnson, who shot a two-day total of 167.

CLASS A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT(FINAL):

1)Halee Jo Johnson, Happy 167

2)Pree Goodman, Eula 169

3)Karli Kinkade, Blanket 181

The Robert Lee Lady Steers are the Class A team state champions. They entered the final round on Tuesday with an 18 shot lead, and they ended up win the title by 17 strokes. The Munday Lady Moguls ended up in fifth place with a team total of 865.

CLASS A STATE GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT(FINAL):

1)Robert Lee 798

2)Veribest 815

3)Garden City 818

4)Happy 832

5)Munday 865