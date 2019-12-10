Golightly earns Southland Conference Player of the Week honor

ABILENE— Separate of their signing class announced in November, the softball team has announced a mid-year transfer who will join the team and be eligible to play in the spring semester. Alivia Sinnott will join the Wildcats from the University of South Florida where she played for one season with Bulls. During her one season in Tampa she was part of a team that went 41-19 and earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. She pitched in two games, totaling one inning, for the Bulls but was part of a staff that held a 2.14 ERA on the season.

Sinnott is excited to join the program and begin working with the team in January. "I chose ACU because I believe this is where God is calling me to be," explained Sinnott. "I will be able to become a better ball player, grow in my faith, and make great relationships, while getting an education. I am very blessed with this opportunity and I just can't wait to get back on the field, work hard, and play softball!"