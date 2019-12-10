Golightly earns Southland Conference Player of the Week honor

FRISCO, Texas – After a big home win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane of the American last week, women’s basketball senior Dominique Golightly was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week Monday. ACU topped Tulsa, 73-63, to improve to 6-1 on the season. Golightly earns the second consecutive player of the week honors for ACU after Lexie Ducat was named a week ago.
Golightly’s Week by the Numbers
- Golightly surpassed 1,000-career points Thursday night in ACU’s first-ever win over Tulsa.
- The senior shot a staggering 75 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.
- The Chickasha, Okla. added the game with three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
ACU’s Week by the Numbers
- The Wildcats shot 42.9% from the floor and 7-of-26 from behind the arc.
- Free throws were key; ACU went 16-of-20 in the win, while Tulsa was just 3-of-3.
- ACU held a staggering 41-30 advantage in rebounds, and had 15 offensive boards compared to just 21 defensive for Tulsa.
What’s On Tap This Week
- The Wildcats will play host to Schreiner University on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.