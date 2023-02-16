The ACU Wildcats snapped their two game losing streak on Thursday night against Tarleton State at Moody Coliseum.

The 78-60 victory was Julie Goodenough’s 500th victory as a head coach, and may have helped the Wildcats get their season back on track.

Addison Martin, Madi Miller, and Aspen Thornton scored double-digits. Martin led all scorers with 18 points for ACU. Miller followed that up with 17 points, and she poured in five three-pointers on seven attempts. Thornton was three of five from beyond the arc and ended the night with 16 points.

The victory over Tarleton improves ACU to 6-8 in the Western Athletic Conference and 12-13 overall.

Tarleton falls to 1-13 in conference play and 7-18 on the season.

The Wildcats are back on the road on Saturday. They are headed to Arlington to face the University of Texas-Arlington. They are scheduled to start the game at 2 p.m.