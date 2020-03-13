Goodenough talks about heartbreaking cancelation of Southland Tournament

The ACU Women’s Basketball team ended the season with a dominant win over a talented SFA squad and an overtime win against Incarnate Word.

The team was getting hot at the right time and looked as if it would repeat as champions only to be told their postseason would be canceled.

Head Coach Julie Goodenough described the moment her team received the disappointing news.

Julie Goodenough said, “We were just devastated yesterday, just really heartbroken for our whole team, especially our five seniors. They had such high hopes for repeating that great season and going to the NCAA Tournament again. I understand why these decisions are being made right now but it doesn’t lessen our disappointment.”

This team includes five seniors: Breanna Wright, Dominique Golightly, Lexie Ducat, Lexi Kirgan and Pamela Herrera.