Goodman sisters lead Eula to 3rd place after first round of UIL State Golf Tournament

The Eula Lady Pirates started the Class A State Golf Tournament on Monday, and with the leadership of Paige and Pree Goodman, the Lady Pirates are in postion for a medal.

Eula is in third place, as a team, after shooting 433 in the first round.

They are nine shots behind first place Robert Lee and five shots behind second place Veribest.

Paige and Pree Goodman are in first and second place in the hunt for individual gold.

Paige Goodman leads all golfers after Monday’s 85.

Pree Goodman is in fourth place with a first round 95.

The second round is Tuesday.