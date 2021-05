The Eula Lady Pirates entered the final day of the class A state golf tournament in third place and today, in a rain shortened second round, the Lady Pirates bettered their position by one place to win the team silver medal.

Eula finished just one shot behind state champion Robert Lee. On a positive note, Eula’s Paige Goodman is the individual state champ with a 27 hole total of 128. She finished three shots ahead of Blackwell’s Cami Davidson.