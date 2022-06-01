DENVER – For the second-straight year and the fourth time in school history, Grand Canyon has won the Western Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup with 75.5 points. The Lopes won 10 WAC Championships during 2021-22, winning postseason titles in women’s soccer, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field and softball. The Lopes also claimed regular season titles in women’s soccer, men’s soccer, women’s tennis, softball and baseball.

The WAC awards its Commissioner’s Cup to the school that performs the best in each of the conference’s 20 men’s and women’s championships from this year. Schools count its top 15 finishes out of a possible 20 WAC-sponsored sports. Points are awarded in order of finish in each sport with six points to the winner, five for second, four for third, three for fourth, two for fifth and one point to all teams that finish sixth or worse. An institution that does not sponsor a specific sport does not receive any points. Only the regular season is counted for the sports of soccer, volleyball, football, basketball, tennis, softball and baseball. For the sports of cross country, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, golf and outdoor track & field, points are determined using the WAC’s championship results using the 6-point per sport scoring system. Affiliates are be used as a placeholder in the standings or championship results but are not scored in the overall Commissioner’s Cup standings. Any team (except for golf) that earns an NCAA AQ from a WAC Championship is also awarded one point.

Stephen F. Austin finished in second place with 54.5 points. The ‘Jacks won regular-season titles in women’s soccer, women’s basketball, softball and women’s outdoor track and field and earned a share of the regular season title in men’s basketball. SFA also captured postseason titles in women’s basketball.

Sam Houston was third with 48.0 points. The Bearkats earned points as regular season champions in volleyball, football and baseball. NM State was close behind in fourth with 45.0 points. The Aggies earned regular season titles in volleyball and women’s golf and tied for a share of the men’s basketball regular season crown but NMSU really stepped up in the postseason, earning wins in men’s basketball, women’s tennis and baseball.

Abilene Christian finished fifth with 42.0 after winning both the men’s golf and men’s tennis tournaments. Utah Valley is sixth with 37.0 points as the Wolverines won the women’s cross country title and a few weeks later, the volleyball tournament title.

California Baptist earned seventh place with 34.5 points in their final year of transition to the Division I level. The Lancers were WAC champions in men’s cross country. Lamar was in eight with 30.5 points, followed closely by Seattle U with 29.0 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley was 10th with 22.0 points, followed by Tarleton (21.5), Dixie State (17.5) and Chicago State (16.5).