Grant Martin era at Wylie was delayed, but it’s going well

After Clay Martin stepped up to take the head football coach position at Wylie, his brother Grant Martin took over the position as the baseball head coach. Grant lost his first season as head coach because of Covid-19 but is thankful to finally be on the field in 2021.

Grant Martin said, “I think everybody is exactly like you said, happy to be back out here and of course we have a lot of seniors so they know this is their last chance to compete in athletics. So, them being around each other and just everybody is a big deal for us.”

It’s not a common occurrence to be working with a family member, but it is the case for Clay and Grant. Grant says he’s thankful to work at Wylie with his brother.

Grant said, “We’re trying to carry on what he started and it started a long long time ago and we still do things the same way, so his mark is still on this program I can promise you that, just being able to work with him each and every day is a blessing.”

After last season was canceled, this Wylie Bulldogs squad was upset, but they’re happy to return to the diamond this season. They say it didn’t take long for them to get used to their new head coach.

Riley Hood said, “He always has a plan for each situation and he talks to us like grown adults, so it really helps having him around with all that experience.”

Landon Bailey said, “We all love him. He’s been a head coach at other schools and he’s coached here before, so he’s been in every situation there is and he’s been around the game for a long time and he just knows what to say and when to say it and what to do in each situation.”

The Bulldogs hope to stay strong as a team and find success as they continue through district.