Grapevine outlasts Wylie in Bi-District round
The Wylie Bulldogs 2020 season came to a close at the hands of the Grapevine Mustangs, 34-24.
The Bulldogs close their season with a 4-4 record after falling in the Bi-District round.
In year one under new Head Coach Clay Martin the Bulldogs were able to reach the playoffs for the first time in Class 5A.
3-5A Division II Scores:
Wichita Falls Rider (forfeit win)
Fort Worth Northside
Lubbock Cooper 52
Fort Worth Poly 0
Canyon Randall 21
Fort Worth Southwest 10