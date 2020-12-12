Grapevine outlasts Wylie in Bi-District round

The Wylie Bulldogs 2020 season came to a close at the hands of the Grapevine Mustangs, 34-24.

The Bulldogs close their season with a 4-4 record after falling in the Bi-District round.

In year one under new Head Coach Clay Martin the Bulldogs were able to reach the playoffs for the first time in Class 5A.

3-5A Division II Scores:

Wichita Falls Rider (forfeit win)
Fort Worth Northside

Lubbock Cooper 52
Fort Worth Poly 0

Canyon Randall 21
Fort Worth Southwest 10

