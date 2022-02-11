The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are getting ready for their Class 5A Bi-District playoff game on Monday.

Early in the season, it didn’t look like the Lady Bulldogs were going anywhere.

They started district with three straight losses, but got things straightened out and won five of their last seven games.

Kaylan Adams said, “I’m really proud of our team because we’re a young team this year, because we lost five seniors last year. Just to be able to get from 0-3 to get back to 5-2 meant a lot. W eplayewd our butts off to try to get a spot in the playoffs. Especially third, that’s not a bad place to be.”

Head Coach Amy Powell added, “I’m super proud of this group, because there were many times in the course of the season that they could have crumbled and they could have given up, and they could’ve just said, we’re ready to go on to our spring sports, and they didn’t do that. They just kept fighting and that says a lot about their character.”

The Lady Bulldogs start the playoffs on Monday.

They play Canyon Randall at Lubbock Estacado at 6 p.m.