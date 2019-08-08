Great returning group has Ballinger head coach Chuck Lipsey excited about 2019

The Ballinger Bearcats surprised some folks in 2018 with their second place finish in District 4-3A Division II.

This time around, the Bearcats are picked to challenge for the district title.

Sixteen positions are filled with returning starters, and that number includes Preseason District Offensive MVP Edgar Nunez at quarterback.

3-year Ballinger head coach Chuck Lipsey is excited about starting the new year.

Lipsey said, “I told the kids. I am as excited as I’ve been in the last eight to ten years about the group of kids we’ve got coming back. They all get along. They are excited about being here. They all showed up, and they all showed up in shape, and they all did a good job this summer.”

Edgar Nunez said, “We’ve already been working out hard this summer. We’ve been getting out chemistry together just like if it means 7-on-7 or just hanging out with each other and getting the feel for being surrounded by each other, again.”

Joemarcus Mireles added, “We have to rise up against adversity that happened last year about what people say about us or what they expect from us. We have to tune it all out and just be ourselves to make sure we rise up to our max potential.”

The new season is right around the corner. Ballinger opens up against Brady at home.