Gridiron Gratitude, Big Country football players and coaches share what they are thankful for

The BCH Sports team spoke to football teams and their coaches around the Big Country to find out what they are thankful for this year, and what they can not imagine celebrating Thanksgiving without.

“Definitely my family first. Friends, this amazing team, especially the coaches, and just the ability to be able to play football,” said Austin Cumpton.

“All of our coaches and the hard time they put in. They’re up here on the weekends missing time with their families just to get our scouting reports right, so we know what to go into looking at,” said Christian Villeda.

“I’m thankful that I get to be out here with a bunch of young men that love football, and get a chance to play on Thanksgiving week. So, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Albany Head Coach Denney Faith.

“Thanksgiving’s my favorite holiday. It’s centered around family and football. So I mean those are my two favorite things. I’m a pretty simple man,” said Jim Ned Head Coach Matt Fanning.

“Probably the Mac & Cheese. That’s the best part of the Thanksgiving, you know? I can eat plates of that. I could go with that and nothing else,” said Trent Bailey.

“Fried turkey. I don’t mess with none of that baked turkey,” said Austin Cumpton.

“Stuffing a gravy. I can eat a whole plate of stuffing and gravy,” said Aeneas Segura.

“Definitely turkey or ham. That’s just where it’s at,” Kason O’Shields.

“I’m thankful for my friends, family, brothers, brothers on an off the field, coaches, parents, everything. They motivate me to do better,” said Denver Hunter.

“A lot of people don’t get to come out here and play Thanksgiving week, and I just get to hope we keep on play,” said Hunter Long.

“When you get to Thanksgiving week, there’s more excitement, the kids are excited to be here and that’s what we tell them. Once you make the playoffs, that’s your first goal, is to play on Thanksgiving. The second goal is to play in December,” said Cisco Head Coach Kevin Stennett.

“The kids that we get to coach every day, my coaching staff, and most of all my family at home, you know. My wife and two kids,” said Hawley Head Coach Mitch Ables.

“Our extended family, the football coaches and everybody here in town and the community getting to enjoy this exciting time here at Thanksgiving. You can’t be more thankful for your healthy and happiness,” said Coleman Head Coach John Elder.