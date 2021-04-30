Grigsby pumped to compete in state tournament

It’s not often you become a scratch golfer in high school, it’s also not very common to go to the state championship in high school. Well, both those things apply to Karson Grigsby who will try to represent the Big Country and his Wylie Bulldogs well in three weeks.

Grigsby said, “This has been a dream since I’ve been growing up and watching my older mentors like Cory Churchman and Riley Casey go and play these tournaments and the state championship. So, it’s great to be living out the dreams I’ve been dreaming since I was little and growing up.”

Grigsby has only gotten better as he’s gone through high school. He’s shot plenty of negative figures and has done his best to showcase his skills each time on the course. The area he says he’s improved the most is his mentality.

Grigsby said, “I think golf is a lot like life. You have some bad shots, you have some good shots. You really just take what you can get out there and you do with it what you can. You can’t control what happens to you but you can control how you react to it and the work you put in for it. So really, my mentality on and off the golf course has probably been the biggest part of my success this year.”

Off the course, Grigsby is involved in many ways including preaching sermons at Beltway on Wednesday nights. He’s happy to find ways to give to Abilene and thankful to be apart of this community.

Grigsby said, “Through the support of the community, they’ve been really encouraging to me and my friends, especially me in this past season, they’ve been lifting me up in this time and supporting us and really encouraging us as well as we try to unite together to encourage the city.”

When it comes to Competing at state, Grigsby has one prediction.

Grigsby said, “I’m going down there to win, the same mentality I went to regionals with. God has given me an amazing gift and I fully believe I can go down there and win. I have the game to do it.”

Grigsby competes in the state tournament May 17th and 18th.