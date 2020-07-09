Groom Named ASC Woman of the Year Nominee

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer player Kendell Groom was nominated for the 2020 American Southwest Conference Woman of the Year award on Wednesday.

The ASC Woman of the Year will be announced on July 15 and will go on the ballot for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award to be announced in September.

Groom finished her senior season for the Cowgirl soccer team as an ASC Champion for the fourth time. She was named the 2019 ASC Defensive Player of the Year and a D3soccer.com and United Soccer Coaches All-American.

Groom graduated with a 3.88 GPA as an Exercise Science major and was an Academic All-American as well as the ASC Women’s Soccer Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a senior.

Groom is one of four ASC member school nominees for the ASC Woman of the Year. The other are Morgan Arst of East Texas Baptist, Brittany Chetta of Belhaven, and Victoria Pena of Texas-Dallas.