Groom named CoSIDA DIII Academic All-American

AUSTIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer senior Kendell Groom was named to the CoSIDA DIII Academic All-America® second team as a defender.

Kendell is a senior exercise science major from Frisco, Texas with a 3.89 GPA. She has worked hard in the classroom and on the field for the Cowgirls the past four years as one of the most dominant defenders in the league.

Groom was the American Southwest Conference (ASC) Defensive Player of the Year this season and a first team all-conference defender for the third straight season. She has also been an all-ASC academic selection twice and a United Soccer Coaches all-region defender and scholar athlete.

As a sophomore, Groom was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team during the Cowgirls’ trip to the Final Four. In total, Kendell has played in 88 games and started 85 for the Cowgirls in her career, helping HSU to a 79-6-5 record in that time with four ASC regular season and tournament championships and four NCAA Tournament berths.

Kendell has five goals and 13 assists in her career including three game-winning goals. She is another incredible player in a long line of Cowgirls who have gotten the job done on the field and in the classroom and she will be missed.