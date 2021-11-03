Guard heavy Wildcats ready to hit the court

The ACU Wildcats are less than a week from starting the new basketball season.

Brette Tanner is the new leaders of the men’s team, and he takes over a team that is really guard heavy.

As a result, ACU is going to lean on those guards offensively.

When smaller guys are on the floor, that leads to a problem rebounding the basketball.

The guards have to get in their and work the boards.

Tanner says, “We’ve changed the way we play a little bit offensively, and that’s going to allow us to play more guards on the floor at the same time. Our guards are going to have to be rebounders. This is a good opportunity for guys like Tobias Cameron, who hasn’t really gotten a shot, in the past, to play a lot of minutes, and one of his strengths is rebounding. Him and Micai Morris, this is going to be a good year for them.”

The ACU men start the new season in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes at 7 p.m. on the PAC-12 Network.