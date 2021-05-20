Guiterrez’s no-hitter leads Stamford to Game 1 victory over Forsan

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs took advantage of great at bats and outstanding pitching to win Game 1 against Forsan in the Class 2A softball playoffs, 10-0.

Citlaly Guiterrez was outstanding in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out every hitter but one in the game, and the University of Texas commit didn’t allow a hit to Forsan.

Offensively, the Lady Bulldogs came up with 8 hits and scored runs in four of the five innings the two teams played.

Stamford and Forsan meet in Coahoma for the second game of the regional semifinals on Saturday. Game 2 starts at 3 p.m.