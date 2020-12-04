Gunter ends Eastland’s season in state quarterfinals

The Eastland Mavericks 10-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night at Globe Life Park and along with it, the season, too.

Gunter came out fast and took control of the Class 3A Division II quarterfinal game in the first quarter.

The Tigers hit the Mavericks with three first quarter touchdowns of over 40 yards, and they raced out to a 47-7 lead at the half and went on to win 61-28.

Eastland quarterback Behren Morton, in his final game as a Mavericks, was under pressure all night long and struggled getting the ball to his receivers.

The Mavericks season comes to an end with a 10-4 record in 2020.

Gunter moves on to next week’s state semifinals.