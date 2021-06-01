Gutierrez’s 2-hitter leads Stamford to 1-0 state semi-final victory over Weimar

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs used an outstanding performance by Citlaly Gutierrez in the circle to win their first state semi-final game in school history over Weimar, 1-0.

A pitchers duel broke out at The University of Texas’s McCombs Field at the state softball tournament.

Gutierrez put on a show in the victory.

She struck out eleven hitters in the game and only allowed a pair of hits.

However, Gonzalez’s best inning in the circle didn’t have a strike out. In the 5th inning, she field a grounder and made the throw for the out. She made a great play on a bunt and made the throw for the second out of the inning, and she finished things off by catching a popped up bunt.

Gutierrez followed that up with a fantastic 1-3 double play in the 6th inning to slow a Weimar threat, and she followed that up with a strike out to end the inning.

The Lady Bulldogs scored the first and only run of the game in the 2nd inning. Savana Gonzales delivered a double to right field. Laylonna Applin scored on the hit and gave Stamford a 1-0 lead.

Stamford plays for the Class 2A state championship on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against Crawford in Austin.

