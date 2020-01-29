Guy, Brooks and Logan headline 10 new inductees into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame

A world champion roper, a former Abilene High Eagle and Texas Longhorn who is now a football analyst for ESPN, and a former Super Bowl champion headline a list of 10 new inductees into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 19th annual Big County Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet is set for Monday, May 4 at the Abilene Convention Center. VIP tables for the Banquet and VIP reception are $800 while single tickets are $65 each.

To order tickets, go online to bigcountryhalloffame.org or call (325) 668-3685. A portion of the VIP table sponsorship will go to the college scholarship endowment. The Hall of Fame will again award 12 $1,000 college scholarships to graduating senior athletes from the Big Country.

Including this year, the Hall of Fame will have given out $89,000 in college scholarships. Lari Dee Guy of Clyde becomes the first rodeo star to be inducted into the Big Country Athletic of Fame. She will be honored along with former Abilene High quarterbacks and multisport standouts Ahmad Brooks and David Bourland, Jerry Don Logan of Graham who won a Super Bowl in a 10-year NFL career with the Baltimore Colts, and C.H. Underwood, who was the coach at O’Brien that won the UIL’s first six-man state football championship.

Honored posthumously with the Bill Hart Memorial Legends Award will be Milton Martin of Avoca and Boone Magness of Breckenridge. The Legacy Award will go to the father-son tennis coaching duo of Fred Scott Sr. and Fred Scott Jr., who coached at Sweetwater and Abilene High.

Long-time Associated Press writer Mike Cochran from Stamford, who was a two-time nominee for a Pulitzer Prize, will receive the Lifetime Achievement for Media award and legendary Ranger College coach and athletic director Ron Butler will be recognized as the second recipient of the Impact on Big Country Athletics award.

Here is a brief bio on each of this year’s inductees.

Lari Dee Guy played basketball in high school at Clyde, but it was on the rodeo circuit where she made her mark. She won 11 consecutive American Junior Rodeo Association world roping titles beginning at age 9. She attended Vernon Junior College where she won a National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association national championship and then moved on to Texas Tech where she won another NIRA national title. She was the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association world champion breakaway roper in 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014. She now trains roping horses at her family’s Abilene ranch and puts on roping clinics all over the world. Earlier this year, Guy was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in Fort Worth.

Ahmad Brooks won eight letters at Abilene High in football, soccer, baseball, and track. He was Mack Brown’s first recruit at the University of Texas. Brooks was a three-year starter at defensive back for the Longhorns, serving as team captain as a senior, and then played three years in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans. He is now a broadcaster for the Longhorn Network and ESPN.

David Bourland also earned eight letters at Abilene High, three in football, two in basketball and three in baseball, winning three state championships. He was a two-way player for the 1954 and 1955 state championship teams at AHS in football at quarterback and safety. He was the starting quarterback and captain for the 1955 state champs. He was also captain and second baseman for the state runner-up team in baseball in 1955 and the state championship team in 1956. He received a dual scholarship in football and baseball at Texas Tech. He was injured during his football career but continued with his baseball career at Texas Tech.

Jerry Don Logan of Graham played football for West Texas State from 1959-62 and then played 10 years in the NFL for the Baltimore Colts. A two-way starter, he led the nation in scoring in 1962 and was the MVP of 1962 Sun Bowl. Logan was the 47th pick in NFL draft by the Colts. He started 155 straight games for the Colts before retiring in 1972. Logan played in Super Bowls III and V, winning Super Bowl V against the Dallas Cowboys, intercepting a pass in the final minutes to seal the victory. He had 34 career interceptions, six returned for touchdowns. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

C.H. Underwood played six-man football at O’Brien and then returned to coach at O’Brien, where his team won the 1972 state championship, the first year that the UIL crowned a state champion in six-man football. He is the author of the book “Six-Man Football” which is considered the bible for six-man football coaches. Underwood was also the line coach for Knox City-O’Brien Class A 11-man state championship team in 1983. He coached basketball, too, receiving a milestone award from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for reaching 300 wins as a varsity basketball coach. He compiled a 356-157 record and never had a losing season in 21 years as a basketball coach.

Milton Martin was a member of Avoca’s 1955 Class B state championship basketball team. He scored 62 points in a game vs. Jim Ned, which is a school record. He was the leading scorer in the scholarship era at Hardin-Simmons with 1,584 points in four seasons. He made 20 of 20 free throws in a game against Howard Payne in 1960. Martin is a member of the HSU Hall of Honor. He taught and coached for 40 years in Lubbock, Henrietta, Lueders-Avoca, and Stamford.

Boone Magness was a standout quarterback for the Breckenridge team that tied Port Arthur 00 in the 1929 state championship game after upsetting defending champion Waco in the semifinals. He later played at Washington State. In 1968, he was in the first class of inductees into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Fred Scott Sr. coached football, basketball, and tennis for 25 years in Sweetwater and is credited with talking the UIL into having team tennis as a fall sport. Both father and son are in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Fred Jr. won a state doubles title as a senior at Sweetwater. He played tennis at Eastern Kentucky, Amarillo College, and Hardin Simmons. He then coached tennis at Mason, New Braunfels, Sweetwater, North Texas State, Plainview, and Abilene High. He was 247-47 at Abilene High, won 10 district team championships and won the 1999 5A state team tennis championship.

Mike Cochran played golf at Stamford for Gordon Wood, but became one of the most decorated reporters in Texas during a long career with the Associated Press and Fort Worth StarTelegram. Although best known for covering moon shots, the Kennedy assassination, the trials of Cullen Davis and Billie Sol Estes, and other major news events, he always kept a hand in covering sports, beginning with high school football during his early days as a sports reporter at the Abilene Reporter-News. He was a fixture for years in covering TCU football, the Cotton Bowl and Sun Bowl, and the Colonial and LaJet golf tournaments. Cochran wrote numerous books and feature stories, including features on Sam Baugh, Texas Tech’s Donny Anderson, and Odessa High’s 1997 victory over Permian. He is the author of a book on Big Country Hall of Fame poker player Doyle Brunson. Cochran is a member of the Texas Newspaper Foundation Hall of Fame and was twice nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

Ron Butler was the athletic director at Ranger College for 32 years. He coached men’s basketball for 16 years, started the women’s basketball program in 1968 and coached that team for 18 years. He also started the women’s softball program in 1986 and coached the team for 10 years. He won six conference championships in men’s basketball, compiling a 320-160 record. He had a 360-180 record in women’s basketball and won a Texas junior college state championship and NIT championship in 1974. He was 302-55 as softball coach, winning numerous conference championships and was runner-up at the National Junior College tournament in 1987 and 1994.