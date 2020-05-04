Hall of Famer named new women’s coach at Ranger College

When Ranger College President William Campion learned former head women’s basketball coach Bill Foy would be leaving to take the Athletics Director role at Paris Junior College, he knew he wanted to bring in a proven winner to make sure the Lady Rangers’ program would continue the improvements it made in Foy’s four years at the helm.

Campion didn’t have to look far for the coach he believes will take the Ranger women’s program back to the level it enjoyed under Hall of Fame coach Ron Butler. In fact, he only had to look at far as Possum Kingdom Lake to Texas Girls Coaches Association Hall of Famer Skip Townsend. Townsend, who won six state championships at Brock High School, was ushered in as the new women’s coach at RC on May 1.

“I was tired of coaching yet but we didn’t want to commit to moving away from Possum Kingdom Lake,” said Townsend, who retired two seasons ago after guiding Argyle to three state titles. “I thought if I could find a place where we could coach and still live at PK Lake, it would be nice. Dr. Campion has made that possible to us. You don’t know how excited and blessed we are to have this opportunity.”

Townsend enjoyed a remarkable career at the high school level. During his 44-year coaching career, he won 1,081 games and nine state championships.

“We are excited about having him take over the women’s program here at Ranger College,” said Campion. “We feel confident that he will be able to take us to the next level.”

The position at RC will also bring Townsend to familiar territory. He coached at Eastland High School from 1978-82. His wife, Sammye, is a graduate of Eastland.

Sammye is the daughter of Pat and Gene Bowles of Eastland.

Townsend is stepping into the role held by Foy since 2016. A hall of famer at Paris Junior College, Foy won more than 90 games and helped the Lady Rangers advance to three straight appearances in the Region V tournament. The team climbed at high as No. 21 this past season in the national rankings.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Campion and Coach (Billy) Gillispie for giving me the opportunity to coach at Ranger College,” said Foy. “I feel I gave my all to the school and to the student athletes. We accomplished some great things the past five years and many more are on the horizon. My time at Ranger was enjoyable and rewarding.”

“All the people connected to this campus and in the community are special and I will miss them,” he said.

Townsend will be joined on the RC bench this season by assistant coach Kamy London. A former star at Texas Christian University, London played for Townsend at Brock.

“We’re excited about getting started,” said Townsend.