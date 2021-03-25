Hamilton Named Hardin-Simmons Track and Field and Cross Country Coach

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ Director of Athletics John Neese has removed the interim tag and named Isaac Hamilton as the new track and field and cross country coach at Hardin-Simmons.

Hamilton has been a volunteer with the track program since 2017 and was named an assistant coach this past year. He then took over as the interim coach in January when Zach Leggett resigned.

“I am excited about the opportunity to take over this program,” said Hamilton. “We have a strong team on both the men’s and women’s side and I look to build this program even further into a team that can win conference championships and compete for national championships.”

Hamilton is a native of Cisco and competed collegiately at McMurry, where he was a five-time All-American in the long jump and the triple jump.

“We have been impressed by the job Hamilton has done first a volunteer, then as a full-time assistant and then as the interim head coach,” said Neese. “With each new set of responsibilities, he has proven to be up to the challenge. He is energetic and passionate and has great track knowledge. He is well thought of by the current team and we are excited to make him our next head coach for the track and field program.”

He still competes and he qualified for the 2019 Toyota USA Track and Field Championships in both the long and triple jumps.