Hamlin advances to semifinals for first time since 1994

The 2nd ranked Hamlin Pied Pipers season continues after a 43-22 win over 4th ranked Wellington Friday night in Vernon for the Regional Finals.

This is the Pied Pipers first trip to the semifinals since 1994.

After running only four plays in the first quarter, the Pipers found the end zone three times in the 2nd quarter to take a 22-8 lead at halftime.

The Pipers added three more touchdowns in the second half to finish their domination of the Wellington.

Braydin Warner led the offensive onslaught with four touchdown passes. Two touchdown passes went to Cutter Martin, Austin Lozano caught one, and Jevon Williams caught one.

Speaking of Williams, he found the end zone a total of three times. He had the one touchdown reception and added a pair of touchdown runs. The longest scoring play was 42 yard run.

The Pied Pipers will take on Stratford in the State Semifinals. That game is Thursday night in Plainview.