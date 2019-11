The Hamlin Pied Pipers used a big second half to pull away from a tough Wheeler Mustang team on Friday in Childress. Hamlin wins it, 56-22.

Wheeler led this game in the first half, but the Pipers reeled off 35 straight points to pick up their 10th win of the season.

Hamlin outscored the Mustangs 21-0 in the second half, and they are headed to the Class 2A Division II quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Hamlin is 10-2 on the season.