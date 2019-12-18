Hamlin coming off incredible defensive performance

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are just one win from winning a State Championship game and the defense is helping to lead the way.

That was apparent in last week’s win over Stratford as the Pipers picked off seven passes, led by Austin Brown’s four interceptions, to stifle the Elks offense and put the Hamlin offense in great position.

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “It’s one of those things being in the right place at the right time. Austin had a great game, he put himself in a good position by being where he’s supposed to be. Seven interceptions is just kind of unheard of.”

Austin Brown said, “Everytime they lined up in trips, I just knew I’d play over the top of everything. At that point, I would just get back. play over the top, and then once I see them throw it I just rallied to the ball to see if I could go get one. They ran heavy so if we weren’t stopping the run then I wouldn’t have gotten the chance anyways.”

The Pipers are going to need that defense on Thursday against the Mart Panthers.

That game kicks at 11 in the morning at AT&T Stadium.