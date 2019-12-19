Hamlin excited to earn Mart’s respect in title game

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are getting ready for their game with the Mart Panthers for the Class 2A Division II championship.

Mart is the two-time defending champion.

The Pied Pipers are making their first appearance in the championship game.

Head coach Russell Lucas isn’t sure how much respect his team is getting from Mart.

Lucas said, “I don’t know how concerned about us they are, they chose to play on Friday night last week and that sent a message to me that they maybe weren’t too concerned about us because they were more concerned about having an extra day to prepare for their other opponent than they would for the State Championship game so that’s a little bit of a dig at us I believe.”

Braydin Warner said, “They intimidate a lot of teams, they impose their will and they’ve been able to do that all season. I don’t think they’ve had many teams that challenge them besides the teams that beat them.”

Austin Brown said, “We’ve just got to go with the coaches gameplan and just do our best. Everybody’s got to do their job and I feel like, if we can all do our job, we can come out on top.”

The Pied Pipers are Mart meet tomorrow at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

They kick at 11 a.m. in the morning.